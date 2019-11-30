Home

Holy Family Catholic Church
826 W Central Ave
Davidsonville, MD 21035
(301) 261-7399
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
826 West Central Avenue
Davidsonville, MD
Ralph A. Costello Notice
Ralph A. Costello of Annapolis, Md, died on Monday, November 11, 2019. He was 85 years old. Formerly of Sykesville, Md, he is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jacqueline (nee Murphy), and daughter, Beth Kuhl (David), and 2 grandsons, Grayson and Landon. Graduating from Southern High School and University of Baltimore, he had a long career in the transportation industry, working for 31 years for Wooleyhan Transport Company and 20 years with TBB Global Logistics. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 West Central Avenue, Davidsonville, Md. 21035. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
