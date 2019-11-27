|
On November 24, 2019, Ralph L. Allen, Jr., of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Linda E. Allen; devoted father of Gregory Allen, Melonie Allen & Aurora Baroch; cherished grandfather of Cassidy, Ian & Caleb Schenk and Samantha & Sarah Allen; dear brother of Richard Allen, Roger Allen, Carol Parker and Betty Gaye Tyree.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Ralph's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019