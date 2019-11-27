Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air
3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24)
Forest Hill, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Allen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ralph Allen Jr. Notice
On November 24, 2019, Ralph L. Allen, Jr., of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Linda E. Allen; devoted father of Gregory Allen, Melonie Allen & Aurora Baroch; cherished grandfather of Cassidy, Ian & Caleb Schenk and Samantha & Sarah Allen; dear brother of Richard Allen, Roger Allen, Carol Parker and Betty Gaye Tyree.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Ralph's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home – Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 10-11 A.M. with a Funeral Service beginning at 11:00 A.M. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ralph's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -