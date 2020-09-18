Ralph Baxter, age 85, of Belcamp, Maryland passed away on September 14, 2020 at Sterling Care Riverside in Belcamp, Maryland. Born in Detroit, Michigan, he was the son of Hubert and Loretta (Geise) Baxter. A Professor of English, he received his undergraduate degree from the University Detroit and his master's degree and PhD. from Wayne State University. He worked at Indiana University Northwest and St. Mary's College of Maryland before retiring from George Mason University where he worked for over 30 years serving as an English Professor and Vice President of Academic Affairs. He was a talented student, learning Greek and Latin while in Sacred Heart Seminary for 5 years as well as learning to play the organ. He was talented in music, played the organ in church and was the life of the party playing the piano. He could play any music that was requested. He enjoyed writing and he was a wordsmith with his go to book being the Dictionary of Etymology. Ralph was a member of the Audubon Society and helped in organizing several chapters in Southern Maryland and Indiana. He traveled all over the US and Canada and Costa Rica, bird watching along the way.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Baxter; daughter, Audrey Baxter; son, Keith (Dawn) Baxter; granddaughter, Aniela Baxter; step-grandchildren, Heather & Melody Pereira; sister, Carol Monroe; and brother, James Baxter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jane Farrer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, NY 10014 or to the charity of donor's choice.
