On January 27, 2020, Ralph N. Blomster of Ellicott City, beloved husband of Merilyn Blomster, cherished father of Kirsten Keller and her husband Thomas F., Erik Blomster and his wife Shelly and Leif Blomster and his wife Kerry, loving grandfather of 6 and great grandfather of 6.
Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Wednesday January 29, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8. Funeral services will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2001 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD 21228. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for information regarding date and time of funeral service and for online condolences.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Blomster's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at the above address.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 28, 2020