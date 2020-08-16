1/1
Ralph E. Miller Jr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph "Dusty" Edward Miller, Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Ralph E. Miller, Sr. and Alice B. Crumbacker. After graduating from West Nottingham Academy, he was awarded a baseball scholarship to the University of Maryland. His desire to be a Marine led him to leave college and join the United States Marine Corp. After completing Special Ops training, he was part of the first combat unit deployed to Viet Nam where he completed two tours of duty. He was then recruited by the National Security Agency, resigning after two years to complete a B.S. from Maryville College in Tennessee. He returned to West Nottingham Academy as faculty in 1972 where he coached three sports. He joined the Army Special Forces National Guard Green Beret in 1979 and was on the A-Team until 1981. At age 48, Mr. Miller completed jump school and was the Communications Team Sergeant until the unit's deactivation in 1994. He was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency in 1982 and remained with them until his retirement in 2003, completing 27 years of federal service. Mr. Miller was passionate about the Boy Scouts of America where he held positions of Scoutmaster and Order of the Arrow Chapter Advisor. He has mentored countless young men to Eagle Scout and beyond. He also served as Emergency Medical Technician for Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department, Station 27 in Laurel, MD where he oversaw their Cadet Training program. Mr. Miller is survived by his nephew Garry M. Pace and wife, Patricia; nephew Brian D. Rigell; great nephews Matthew R. Pace and wife, Shelby, Timothy B. Pace, and great niece Caroline P. Rudacille and husband, Scott; great great nephews Jackson Rudacille and Luke and Wyatt Pace, and great great niece Mollie Rudacille and the countless friends and young men and women he has mentored. Also predeceased by his sister, Sandra L. Miller. A private interment with full military honors is planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 14, 2020
You were the best!
Peane McNicholl
Student
August 14, 2020
Dusty was friend and mentor to everyone at West Nottingham Academy. Rest in peace, Dusty.
Lena Wright
Friend
August 14, 2020
Hard as iron. Sharp as a razor. Biggest heart and would give you the shirt off his back. He was an icon of WNA. He will be missed.
Greg Shade
Friend
August 14, 2020
A Man of Honor and Service but most of all kindness. He would go above and beyond to make everyone feel welcomed and included at WNA Alumni Weekends. He gave of himself to help with anything that needed to be done. Just ask and he would be there for you. He was a good friend. He will be missed greatly.
Gayle Hurd
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved