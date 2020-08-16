Ralph "Dusty" Edward Miller, Jr., age 82, passed away peacefully on August 5th, 2020. He was born on July 18, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland to Ralph E. Miller, Sr. and Alice B. Crumbacker. After graduating from West Nottingham Academy, he was awarded a baseball scholarship to the University of Maryland. His desire to be a Marine led him to leave college and join the United States Marine Corp. After completing Special Ops training, he was part of the first combat unit deployed to Viet Nam where he completed two tours of duty. He was then recruited by the National Security Agency, resigning after two years to complete a B.S. from Maryville College in Tennessee. He returned to West Nottingham Academy as faculty in 1972 where he coached three sports. He joined the Army Special Forces National Guard Green Beret in 1979 and was on the A-Team until 1981. At age 48, Mr. Miller completed jump school and was the Communications Team Sergeant until the unit's deactivation in 1994. He was recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency in 1982 and remained with them until his retirement in 2003, completing 27 years of federal service. Mr. Miller was passionate about the Boy Scouts of America where he held positions of Scoutmaster and Order of the Arrow Chapter Advisor. He has mentored countless young men to Eagle Scout and beyond. He also served as Emergency Medical Technician for Maryland City Volunteer Fire Department, Station 27 in Laurel, MD where he oversaw their Cadet Training program. Mr. Miller is survived by his nephew Garry M. Pace and wife, Patricia; nephew Brian D. Rigell; great nephews Matthew R. Pace and wife, Shelby, Timothy B. Pace, and great niece Caroline P. Rudacille and husband, Scott; great great nephews Jackson Rudacille and Luke and Wyatt Pace, and great great niece Mollie Rudacille and the countless friends and young men and women he has mentored. Also predeceased by his sister, Sandra L. Miller. A private interment with full military honors is planned.



