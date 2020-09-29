Ralph E. Piersanti, 93, passed away on Thursday, September 24 at Oakcrest in Parkville, MD. His late parents were Ernest and Fernanda Piersanti, and late sister, Dorothy Birrane. He is survived by his wife Anne Jacobs Piersanti, Nieces Kathleen Birrane and Lisa Markovitz (husband Paul) and nephew Edward Birrane, III, (wife, Linda), great nieces Julia and Anna Markovitz, and Kaitlyn Birrane and great nephew Edward Birrane, IV, and many cousins and friends. Beloved teacher, actor, athlete, performer and veteran. Viewings at Ruck's York Road in Towson Wednesday Sept. 30 2-4, 6-8. Funeral at Church of the Nativity in Timonium Thursday Oct. 1, at 11AM. Interment following at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Family Requests in lieu of flowers to send donations to Bykota Senior Center of Baltimore County or Center Stage of Baltimore.



