On June 10, 2019, Ralph Edmund Roos, beloved husband of Theresa Marie (nee Huminski), devoted father of Robert Merkley (Stacey); dear brother of David Roos (Marge), Daniel Roos (Barbara), and the late Msgr. Jules Roos and Ken Roos (Lois); dear grandfather of Zachary, Miranda, and Molly. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, great grand nieces, and great grand nephews.Friends may call at the Stella Maris chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, on Friday from 10:30 to 11:30AM, with funeral mass to commence at 11:30AM in the chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Chimbote Foundation, Inc., 111 Boulevard of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or at https://chimbotefoundation.org/how-to-give/donate/
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 12, 2019