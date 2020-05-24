On Friday, May 22, 2020 Ralph "Jay" Murray of Bel Air, age 70. Beloved husband of Lisa K. (nee Cimbolo) Murray; devoted father of Samuel J. Murray, Jennifer L. Baron and her husband Paul; brother of Linda Chatfield and her husband Tom; also survived by a niece, Holly Clevenger and nephew, T.J. Chatfield.



Out of respect for the safety of our loved ones and friends, there will not be a memorial service. Please remember Jay with memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd Ste.350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.



