On Friday, May 22, 2020 Ralph "Jay" Murray of Bel Air, age 70. Beloved husband of Lisa K. (nee Cimbolo) Murray; devoted father of Samuel J. Murray, Jennifer L. Baron and her husband Paul; brother of Linda Chatfield and her husband Tom; also survived by a niece, Holly Clevenger and nephew, T.J. Chatfield.

Out of respect for the safety of our loved ones and friends, there will not be a memorial service. Please remember Jay with memorial contributions to Gilchrist Hospice, 11311 McCormick Rd Ste.350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Arrangements by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
