Ralph H. Jordan passed away unexpectedly on 11/5/2020 at the age of 84. Ralph was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher and friend. He taught in Harford County, MD and retired from Harford Community College. Ralph enjoyed his retirement years and lived in Charleston, SC. Surviving Ralph: daughter-Julie Kelly; grandchildren-Logan and Amandra Kelly, Nick and Jordan Lyons, Josh and Anne Marie Davis and Katherine Kelly; great-grandchildren-Caroline Kelly, McCarthy Lyons, Knight Lyons, Harrison Lyons, Cole Davis and Luella Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, Ralph's family respectfully requests that donations be made to Sandy Cove Ministries 60 Sandy Cove Rd. Northeast, MD. 21901 or online at sandycove.org/give
.
A Spring Memorial is planned.