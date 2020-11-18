1/1
Ralph Jordan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ralph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ralph H. Jordan passed away unexpectedly on 11/5/2020 at the age of 84. Ralph was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, teacher and friend. He taught in Harford County, MD and retired from Harford Community College. Ralph enjoyed his retirement years and lived in Charleston, SC. Surviving Ralph: daughter-Julie Kelly; grandchildren-Logan and Amandra Kelly, Nick and Jordan Lyons, Josh and Anne Marie Davis and Katherine Kelly; great-grandchildren-Caroline Kelly, McCarthy Lyons, Knight Lyons, Harrison Lyons, Cole Davis and Luella Kelly.

In lieu of flowers, Ralph's family respectfully requests that donations be made to Sandy Cove Ministries 60 Sandy Cove Rd. Northeast, MD. 21901 or online at sandycove.org/give.

A Spring Memorial is planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved