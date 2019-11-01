|
Ralph Lonnie Hendrix, age 95, of Street, Maryland passed away on October 31, 2019 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, Maryland. Born in Sparta, North Carolina, he was the son of Gordon Cephis and Dora (Wyatt) Hendrix. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of New Bridge Baptist Church. He loved being out on his boat, crabbing and fishing. You couldn't keep him off of the water. He loved hunting, being part of family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren.
Ralph is survived by son, Brian R. Hendrix and his wife, Karen; daughter, C. Ann Hendrix; dear old friend , Eulalie Delp; sister, Virginia Whetzler; brother, Gordon C. Hendrix, Jr.; two grandsons, Michael Bell and his wife, Tracy and Brian Hendrix, Jr.; granddaughters, Carrie Boebel and her husband, Chris, Valentina Holderby and her husband, Chris; four great-granddaughters, Alanah and Jenna Bell, McKenna Boebel, and Elaina Holderby; and great-grandson, Christopher Boebel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Cheryl Jean Hendrix, and 10 loving brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home at New Bridge Baptist Church in Colora, Maryland on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 10 am – 12 pm with services being held at 12 pm. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery.
Those who desire may send contributions to New Bridge Baptist Church, 32 Wyatt Lane, Colora, MD 21917.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019