Ralph M. Clay, 90, of Darlington, Maryland passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on February 3, 1930 in Banner, Virginia and proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Ralph was employed by Martin Marietta prior to his retirement.
Ralph is the beloved husband of the late Naomi A. Clay. He is the devoted father of two daughters; Linda Ruth and husband, Stephen Ruth and Sharon Henning and husband, Steven Henning; brother of Robert Clay, James Clay, the late Rufus Clay, Margie Lawson, Luther Clay and Bertha Bennett; grandchildren, Eric and Lori Vacek, Christopher and Christina Vacek, Jason Comegys, Phillip and Ann Vacek, and Jessica Comegys; and great grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Grace, Erin and Greyson.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. Services will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 10 am. Interment will take place in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020