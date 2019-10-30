|
|
Ralph Stanley Redding, Jr., of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 24, 2019. He was 76.
Mr. Redding was born in New Orleans, LA, to Ralph Stanley Redding, Sr., and Wilhelmina "Bonnie Redding. He was the loving father of Dave Redding and his wife Jennifer of Jarrettsville, MD, and Chris Redding of Havre de Grace, MD, and was the devoted companion of 25 years to Dorothy Cline and her children Garrett and Tiffany. He was the grandfather of Sophia, Gavin, Ava, and Rayleigh Redding, and brother of Charlotte Blanford. Mr. Redding is also survived by his former wife Mary Ann Redding.
Mr. Redding retired from Harford Memorial Hospital where he served as a Blood Bank Supervisor. He was a member of Havre de Grace Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed woodworking and his motorcycle. Mr. Redding also liked photography and watching the birds at his birdfeeder.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 5-8 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019