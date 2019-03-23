|
Maj. Ralph Rushworth (Ret.), 83, died on March 20, 2019. Born in Baltimore, he served over 20 years, retired in 1978, as an Air Force pilot. He flew commercially until 2004. Ralph earned a degree from University of Maryland night school and master's from Embry Riddle University. Active in his churches and Masonic community, he was a keyboard artist.Ralph was the beloved husband of 61 years of the former Dorothea Hoffman. Also surviving are their children, Rose E. (James Kellner) Rushworth and Maj. Randolph W. Rushworth, (Ret.); a sister, Frances Lou Amorose; a niece, Leslie Wagner and a nephew, Mark Amorose. Services are Saturday, March 30th in Cicero, NY.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 23, 2019