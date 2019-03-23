Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc.
215 South Main Street
North Syracuse, NY 13212
315-458-1970
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Cicero United Methodist Church
8416 Brewerton Road
Cicero , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ralph Rushworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ralph Rushworth

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ralph Rushworth Notice
Maj. Ralph Rushworth (Ret.), 83, died on March 20, 2019. Born in Baltimore, he served over 20 years, retired in 1978, as an Air Force pilot. He flew commercially until 2004. Ralph earned a degree from University of Maryland night school and master's from Embry Riddle University. Active in his churches and Masonic community, he was a keyboard artist.Ralph was the beloved husband of 61 years of the former Dorothea Hoffman. Also surviving are their children, Rose E. (James Kellner) Rushworth and Maj. Randolph W. Rushworth, (Ret.); a sister, Frances Lou Amorose; a niece, Leslie Wagner and a nephew, Mark Amorose. Services are Saturday, March 30th in Cicero, NY.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now