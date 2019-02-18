|
Sirian, on February 15, 2019, Ralph, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Sirian; father of Robert Sirian (Karen), Christina Sabbow, and Charles Sirian; grandfather of Lisa Stear (Jason), Kerrie Houseworth (Maxwell), Michael and Carolyn Sirian; great grandfather of Jackson, Benjamin, Campbell and Helen. Friends may call on Monday, February 18th from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, February 19th from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 East Baltimore St., Taneytown. Private entombment in Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Timonium. Memorials to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2019