Ralph Lee Weller Jr. joined his beloved wife in heaven
on August 25, 2019.
Ralph was born in Baltimore, MD, on June 17, 1937.
He married his wife and best friend of 60 years, Marie (nee Chaney) in 1959.
Ralph was predeceased by his brother, Fred. He
is survived by his sister, Dorothy L. Kekich, of Baltimore, and
many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held
at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A. 254 E. Main St.
Westminster, MD 21157 on Saturday Oct 5, 2019 at 11:00am followed by a burial service at The Pipe Creek Cemetery New Windsor, MD 21776
