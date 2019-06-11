Home

Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Crest Village Chapel
On June 7, 2019, Ralph Conrad Young, Sr., passed on to his Eternal Home. He was the loving husband of Anna for 71 years and the devoted father of Ralph and his wife Karen, Chris and her husband Butch, and Cathy and her late-husband Bob. "PopPop" was loved by his 7 grandchildren who all remember him for his jokes, computer games, and trains. Pop's 11 great-grandchildren always looked forward to his visits.A service will be held at the Oak Crest Village Chapel on June 13, at 11:00 a.m. Donations can be made to the Oak Crest Benevolent Fund and/or Gilchrist Hospice Care.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 11, 2019
