On Thursday August 20, 2020, Ramón Alonso Lago, loving husband,father of two children and grandfather of three children, passed away at the age of 74. Ramón was born April 3, 1946 in Loredo-Mos, Pontevedra, Spain to Juan Tomás Alonso Blanco and Matilda Lago Martinez. Ramón immigrated to the United States in 1974, after service in the Spanish Army and working cruise lines. After coming to America, he embodied the idea of the American Dream, starting his own restaurants Tormolinos and La Cantina. He was known for his kind heart, his quirky ways, and his cooking prowess. He was fond of gardening, nature, history, and sports.
On September 11, 1982 he married Lynn Klingel Kettlewell, and raised two sons, Christopher Tomás Alonso and Michael Santiago Alonso. Ramón was a proud grandfather of three grandchildren, William Tomás Alonso, Sophia Marie Alonso, and Allison Carmen Alonso. Survived by his brother, Tomás Alonso Lago, as well as, several cousins, nieces, nephews, and family friends.
Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ramón's memory to The National Kidney Foundation
.