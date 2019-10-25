Home

Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-1400
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Haight Funeral Home & Chapel
6416 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
Ramona G. Dettmer MOHAN


1937 - 2019
On October 22, 2019, Ramona G. Dettmer Mohan of Pikesville, beloved wife of the late Francis W. Mohan, devoted mother of Jennifer L. Klein (Robert), Craig Brown (Janet), and John Mohan, loving stepmother of Frances Snyder (Stan), Susan Dolla (Scott), and Sally Clingan (Tom), dear sister of the late Gilbert S. Dettmer and the late Julanne Hush Blizzard; also survived by 16 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1pm to 5pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.

Those desiring may make contributions to , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 or online via her direct tribute page: http://act.alz.org/goto/Ramona_Mohan
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
