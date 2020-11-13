1/
Randall "Randy" Fidler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randall's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randall "Randy" Fidler, age 67, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the beloved son of Melicent M. (Macleod) andthe late William A Fidler and husband of the late Reet Fidler.

Randy is survived by his son, Alexander T. Fidler; brother, Russell M. Fidler and his wife, Chere; nephew, Russell W. Fidler; cousin, Pamela Schutz Mann and her husband, John.

In addition to his father, Randall was preceded in death by his loving aunt, Doris Schutz.

Randy was a devoted husband and father and a man of faith who has left behind many friends. Randy was a magician by trade and an artist who enjoyed the hobby of painting with oils. He was a lover and collector of both movies and music over the course of his lifetime. He was a sports enthusiast enjoying football; especially the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. Many will remember Randy as a dog lover throughout his child and adulthood.

Services will be private for family and invited guests.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved