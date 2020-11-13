Randall "Randy" Fidler, age 67, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on November 11, 2020 at his home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the beloved son of Melicent M. (Macleod) andthe late William A Fidler and husband of the late Reet Fidler.
Randy is survived by his son, Alexander T. Fidler; brother, Russell M. Fidler and his wife, Chere; nephew, Russell W. Fidler; cousin, Pamela Schutz Mann and her husband, John.
In addition to his father, Randall was preceded in death by his loving aunt, Doris Schutz.
Randy was a devoted husband and father and a man of faith who has left behind many friends. Randy was a magician by trade and an artist who enjoyed the hobby of painting with oils. He was a lover and collector of both movies and music over the course of his lifetime. He was a sports enthusiast enjoying football; especially the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens. Many will remember Randy as a dog lover throughout his child and adulthood.
Services will be private for family and invited guests.
