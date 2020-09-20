It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Randy, a proud American and Vietnam Veteran of Abington, Maryland, on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
Randy will be remembered by his wife of 43 years, Linda (Travagline), daughter Kristina and husband, John Willis, beloved grandchildren, John, Sadie and Grace, brothers Richard and Ernest Lewis, sisters Mary Frantz Harvey, Ruby and husband, Jack Suter. He will be missed by his brothers-in-law, Eugene Travagline, Joseph Travagline and Mark Travagline and wife, Tanya, sister-in-law Kathleen and husband, John. He will dearly be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at the family's request. Memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Amedisys Hospice for their care and compassion.