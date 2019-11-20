|
Randel Darell Lanham, Jr., 70, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his home in Dublin, Va. He was a U. S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War where he received a Purple Heart. He was preceded in death by his father, Randel Darell Lanham, Sr.
Survivors include his son, Jason Mueller; his mother, Patricia Brooks; sister, Sheila Alberti; buddies, Randy Webb, Slick, Sweet P, Bob Pulliam, Becky Lefler, Joe Mazda, Gary Webb and Timothy Alley; canine companion, Fred; and many other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
The Lanham family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019