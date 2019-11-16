Home

Randolph Ames (Randy) Scrivener

Randolph Ames (Randy) Scrivener Notice
Randy, age 65, was born in Alexandria, Virginia, and passed away on Nov 7, 2019, in Hermitage,Tennessee after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Randy is survived by many loving family members, including fiancée Elizabeth Liston, her daughter Evy and The Edmond family; Randy's daughters: Robyn Scrivener (Michael Fields) and Karyn Irvine; grandchildren Violet Scrivener, Marshall Irvine, and Genevieve Irvine, of Florida; sisters Susan Gray, Linda Madera (Hank), and Claudia May (Kenneth) of Maryland; brothers Wayne "Chuck" Scrivener (Barbara) of Michigan and Douglas Scrivener (Felicia) of Maryland. He is preceded in death by his parents, Nell Frances Scrivener (Floyd) and John Archie Scrivener, Jr., of Maryland.

Randy loved and pursued a career in construction engineering. His work took him to Tampa, Boston, the US Virgin Islands, Turks and Caicos Islands and proudly contributed to the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island.

Randy enjoyed the outdoors, thunderstorms, world history and war stories, the Three Stooges, and The Beatles. Above all, Randy loved and was proud of his memories marching with the Yankee Rebels Drum and Bugle Corps of Baltimore as a baritone player from 1974 - 76.

The strength and bravery Randy showed to the very end is an inspiration to us all.

Services were held in Florida.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
