Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
(410) 833-4100
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
Randolph Gray "Randy" Richardson

Randolph Gray "Randy" Richardson Notice
On February 5, 2020 Randolph "Randy" Gray Richardson, of Finksburg, loving son of the late Donald and Vivian Richardson; dear brother of Barbara J. Houck and her husband Errol, V. Lynn Piette and her husband Craig, Carol E. Ball and her husband John, and the late D. Clay Richardson; cherished uncle of Heather and Adam Houck, Natalie Plotkin, Brad Yount, Cory Piette, Nicole, Phillip, Spencer and Seth Ball, Beth Weisenborn and Lauren Fenlon. Also survived by thirteen great nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will honor Randy's life at Eline Funeral Home Finksburg, 2901 Bloom Rd. on Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8PM where a funeral service will begin at 11 AM Wednesday. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Randy's name may be made to , 217 E. Redwood Street #1100, Baltimore, MD 21201 or , 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 9, 2020
