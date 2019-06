On June 23,2019, Randall, "Randy" Heller, beloved husband of the late Sandra, "Sandie" Heller, (nee Bennett), devoted father of Joshua Solomon Bennett Heller and his wife Rumiana Heller and Jordan Tyler Levi Heller, dear brother of Debbie Reynolds and her husband Ran and Carol Perrilli and her husband John Wilinski, loving son of the late Solomon and Frances Heller.



Sandra, "Sandie" Heller, (nee Bennett) beloved wife of the late Randall, "Randy" Heller, devoted mother of Joshua Solomon Bennett Heller and his wife Rumiana Heller and Jordan Tyler Levi Heller, dear sister of Carolyn Jeanette Konarski and her husband James, (Punkin), Roger Kyle Bennett and his wife Marsha, Jeffrey Lynn Bennett, Denise Marie Alderman and her husband Clayton, the late Mary Evelyn Hensley and her husband Bill, the late Bernard Lee and the late Brenda Sue Curlee and her husband Douglas, loving daughter of the late Bernard and Mary Jane Bennett. They are both also survived by several loving nieces and nephews and their families and many cherished close friends.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Saturday, June 29, 2019, 1-3 and 5-7 PM, with an evening service at 7PM. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 28, 2019