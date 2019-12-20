Home

Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Randy B. Thomas Notice
Randy B. Thomas, 63, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away November 29, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air following a lengthy illness.

Born in Marietta, Ohio on March 9, 1956, Randy was the son of Susan Dearborn. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Randy has spent the last 30 years working as an IT Security Specialist for the Government on Aberdeen Proving Ground. Mr. Thomas enjoyed bowling and spent his life devoted to his family.

Randy is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Linda L. Thomas; 3 daughters, Tammie L. Lindsay (Suzanne L.) of Nottingham, MD, Tasha N. Davis (CWO2 Nicholas J.) of Japan, and Rhonda E. Thomas (Jacob A. Barclay) of Aberdeen, MD; a brother, Rodney G. Thomas of Osteen, FL; mother, Susan V. Dearborn of Osteen, FL; 6 grandsons and 4 granddaughters.

Services will be held at 3 pm on December 28, 2019 at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 S. Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 with a visitation beginning at 2:00 pm. Burial will be in Marietta, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 20, 2019
