On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Randy Sue Johnson-Bryant. Beloved fiancé to Palmer Bryant, Jr., devoted mother to Corissa Scheman and the late Erich Scheman, cherished sister to Monica Damiano, and loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, and Seth Scheman and Esperanza, Palmer IV, Gemma, Lincoln, and Corra Bryant. Friends may visit on Friday, January 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020