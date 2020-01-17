Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
410-360-1770
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD 21122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Johnson-Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy Sue Johnson-Bryant


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy Sue Johnson-Bryant Notice
On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Randy Sue Johnson-Bryant. Beloved fiancé to Palmer Bryant, Jr., devoted mother to Corissa Scheman and the late Erich Scheman, cherished sister to Monica Damiano, and loving grandmother to 8 grandchildren, Sarah, Shelby, and Seth Scheman and Esperanza, Palmer IV, Gemma, Lincoln, and Corra Bryant. Friends may visit on Friday, January 17 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122 where a memorial service will take place on Sunday, January 19 at 10:30 a.m. Interment private. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -