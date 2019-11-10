|
|
Born November 6th, 1925, passed peacefully away on Thursday, October 31st 2019 one week shy of his 94th birthday, and World War II Army 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment Veteran. He is survived by his remaining children, Peter, his wife Garnet, of Centre Hall PA, Joanna Harmon, her husband David of Finksburg MD, Andrew, his wife Dee, of Urbandale IA and lastly by his caregiver son, Tim; three grandchildren, Alycia Maynard, Drew and Grant Yersin; three great grandchildren, Joy, Hope and Calvin Maynard. His brother Ralph of Point Pleasant NJ along with a niece and two nephews. He is preceeded in death by his beloved wife Joan (nee Laun) and third son Dion.
Ray was a Baltimore City Public School Physical Education teacher, starting his career at School 239 in Curtis Bay where he met his beloved wife Joan, also a teacher and then transferring to Southern High School where he coached Varsity Soccer and Swimming. His final transition was at the William S. Baer School for children with disabilities where he experienced the sheer delight in seeing a physically challenged child throw or kick a ball for the first time.
He was an avid member in many organizations, including being a life member in the Kingsville Volunteer
Fire Company and Board Member of the Int'l Food Service Executives Association. He was a self made cook/chef and thoroughly enjoyed the art of outdoor grilling and baking cheesecakes.
Memorial services to be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Gilchrist www.gilchrist.org
www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019