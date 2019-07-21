Home

Ray Anna Grollman, of White Hall, MD, passed away on July 19, 2019 at the age of 76. She is survived by her beloved brother, Sidney Grollman, sister-in-law, Arleen Grollman, and nephews, Aaron, David and Andrew Grollman. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Morris Grollman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Animal Rescue Inc., P.O. Box 35, Maryland Line, MD 21105 or Morris Animal Foundation, 720 S. Colorado Blvd, Suite 174A, Denver, CO 80246.

Arrangements by SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
