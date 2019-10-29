Home

Ray Jenkins


1930 - 2019
Ray Jenkins Notice
Ray Jenkins, former editor of the Sun, died on Oct. 24, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Sylvester, Georgia, on September 25, 1930, and grew up on a farm in South, Georgia. He became a journalist and won a Pulitzer at the Columbus, Georgia, LEDGER in 1955. In 1959 he moved to Montgomery, Alabama to work for the Advertiser Journal paper. He was the first journalist ever to approach Martin Luther King. While there he covered the civil rights struggle. In 1959 he went to work for President Carter in the White House Press Office. Then after a brief stint at the Clearwater Sun in Florida, he came to work for the Baltimore Evening Sun in 1981 as editorial page editor, and he retired in 1991.

He leaves behind his wife of 63 years, Bettina, and his sons Sam Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, and daughter Nancy Jenkins-Chafin, and four grandchildren.

For information on the celebration of Ray's life please see obituary for Carrell Ray Jenkins at Ruckfuneral.com and rsvp to [email protected]
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 29, 2019
