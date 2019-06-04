Ray Lester Billings, age 85, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on May 29, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Wilkes County, NC, he was the son of Charles Roosevelt and Blanche Ann (Johnson) Billings and husband of 66 years to Virginia Myers (Crouse) Billings. He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in both Korea and Vietnam. He was one of twelve children. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and vegetable gardener. Ray enjoyed mowing his lawn and loved his family, always enjoying the babies.In addition to his wife, Mr. Billings is survived by three daughters, Cynthia Smith and her husband, Jack, Virginia Ann Bratton, and Karen Robertson; grandchildren, Josh, Jason and Jeremy Haney, Joel and Jon-Erich Smith, James Paul and Christopher Ray Bratton, Andrew Beckham, Dawn Michelle Carr, and Kammy Hamilton; 15 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son-in-law, Clinton Sheffie Bratton; grandson, Travis Aaron Bratton; daughter, Danita Billings Banks; son-in-law, Donald Robertson; and grandson, Donny Robertson.Services were held on Tuesday, June 4 at 11 am at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air. Interment took place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 4 to June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary