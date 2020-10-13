On October 10, 2020. Raymond is the cherished husband of Kim Jackson (Nee Nickel). Dear father of Sean H. Jackson and Sarah Rae Jackson. Son of the late Alvin L. Jackson Sr. (A.J.) and Mary Catherine Jackson (Nee Tress). Brother of Joan Mainhart and husband Jamie, Patrick Jackson and wife Kim, Deborah Smith and husband Mark, William Jackson and wife Eileen, and the late Alvin Jackson Jr. and Mary Catherine Boyle "Cassie Jo". Ray was also blessed with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and loving family and friends. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 169 Riviera Dr. Pasadena MD Wednesday and Thursday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Mass of Christian Friday at 12 Noon in St. Jane Frances Church, interment in Glen Haven Memorial Park. Goncefuneralservice.com