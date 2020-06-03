Raymond "Woody" Clay Wood, age 90, of Fallston, Maryland passed away on May 29, 2020 at his home. Born in Churchville, Maryland, he was the son of Otis and Virginia (McMillan) Wood. Raymond worked for the former Harry T. Campbell Co. for 44 years. He was an avid hunter and did some taxidermy work. Raymond enjoyed decoy carving, loved lawn and garden work and was a member of Harvey's Cedar Gun Club in Darlington.
Raymond is survived by his wife Sandra Wood; daughters, Kathryn Wood, Charlotte (Tom) Ryan, Bonnie (Stoney) Gullion and Chris (Ray) Munk; Raymond "Sam" (Jo) Wood, Jr.; step son, Charles (Robin) Ellis; step daughters, Julia Ellis and Hope (Edward) Conrad; 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his grandchildren, Michael Gordon Bauer and Addison Wood and brother, Vaudrie "Bud" Wood.
A private service will be held for family and invited guests.
Contributions may be made to Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.