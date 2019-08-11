|
|
Ray Crounse, 89, of Topeka KS and formerly of Joppa MD and Shrewsbury PA, passed away peacefully at home on July 26, 2019. Ray was born April 27, 1930 in North Point, MD to Theodore E and Myrtle E (Leishear) Crounse. Ray worked at Thompson Steel Company until retirement in 1996. He married Mildred Hutchinson. Following her death, he married Barbara O'Ferrell. Ray was preceded in death by his wives, and siblings Thurston, Kennard, Chris, twin Wannetta Crounse and Melvin, Lena, and Edwin Watts. He is survived by children Trina Rich, Stephanie(MaxJr.)Mendoza, Theresa(Andy)Troedel and five granddaughters. Ray was cremated and will be buried in Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston MD. Memorial contributions may be sent to Thoroughbred Placement Resources 13130 Molly Berry Rd. Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 11, 2019