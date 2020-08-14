1/1
Raymond D'Amario
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
D'Amario, Raymond, on August 10, 2020. Devoted husband of the late E. Dolores D'Amario. Beloved father of Christopher D'Amario (Cheryl), Amy Warner (Lee), Lucy Burnett (Christopher) and Matthew D'Amario (Craig); grandfather of Alexandra, Nicholas, Christopher, Timothy and Julianna. Esteemed educator. Proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

Due to the restrictions surrounding the pandemic, a private Memorial Mass will be held for Ray's family at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Private burial will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787.

Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved