Raymond D'Amario

D'Amario, Raymond, on August 10, 2020. Devoted husband of the late E. Dolores D'Amario. Beloved father of Christopher D'Amario (Cheryl), Amy Warner (Lee), Lucy Burnett (Christopher) and Matthew D'Amario (Craig); grandfather of Alexandra, Nicholas, Christopher, Timothy and Julianna. Esteemed educator. Proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps.



Due to the restrictions surrounding the pandemic, a private Memorial Mass will be held for Ray's family at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Private burial will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery.



Memorial contributions to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787.



Arrangements entrusted to the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown.



