Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Chapel,
30 Melvin Avenue,
Catonsville, MD
View Map
On October 4, 2019; RAYMOND DAVID HENRY; beloved husband of Dianne Henry (nee Bond); loving father of Catherine Marschall and husband Steven, and Raymond Henry and wife Kimberly; devoted grandfather of Sara Lopez, Katherine Lytle, Madeleine Gabor, and Andrew Henry; cherished great grandfather of Asher Lytle. Raymond is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Eleanore Henry, and his six siblings.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9 from 3-5 & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10AM, Thursday, October 10 at St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Mark Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 6, 2019
