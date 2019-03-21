Raymond Douglas Woods, of Wilmington, DE passed away March 12, 2019. He was born June 4, 1944 to Clinton Adair Woods and Mary Catherine (Johnson) Woods of Bel Air, MD. Doug is survived by his wife, Tracey Ann (Reed) Woods of Wilmington. Doug and Tracey would have celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary on the day of his passing. He is survived by two sons, Justin Woods and wife, Kyleen of Catonsville, MD and Clinton Woods of Wilmington. He is also survived by two daughters, Constance Macek and Sherry Stakis, both of Baltimore by his former wife, the late Anita (Archer) Woods. Also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great- grandchildren, his sister and brother-in-law, Vivian and Barry Creasy of Perry Hall, MD, seven nephews and many first cousins in Harford and Baltimore counties.Doug grew up in Bel Air and after serving in the U.S. Army, began his career at Boeing Research & Development before becoming a licensed pilot, flying for Scot Paper Co.. He then spent three years flying for the National Commercial Bank of Saudi Arabia. Upon his return to the states, he flew for a number of corporations world-wide prior to his retirement.In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his daughter, Anita Macek, grandson, Ricky Macek and nephew, William Brinegar, Jr.. Viewing will be Friday, March 22nd, 7-9 at McCrery-Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilmington. Funeral services will be Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., Marshallton United Methodist Church, 1105 Stanton Road, Wilmington, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marshallton United Methodist Church. Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 21 to Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary