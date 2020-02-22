Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Parish
Cockeysville, MD
View Map

Raymond E. "Ray" Dana

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond E. "Ray" Dana Notice
On February 18, 2020 Raymond Emery Dana passed away suddenly while surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the beloved son of Arthur William Dana Jr. and Eleanor Margaret Dana. Ray is survived by his loving wife Susan Moorhead Dana, his two sons Arthur William Dana IV (Artie), and Raymond Jack Dana. Ray was the dear brother of Arthur William Dana III (Bill), and brother-in-law to Maria, John, Jim, Janet, Bill, Mav, Linda, and Mike. Loving uncle to Lauren, Dylan, Remy, Sam, Jake, Ryan, Josh, Hannah and Zach. Dearest son-in-law to William Wallace Moorhead Jr. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, March 28th at St. Joseph Parish in Cockeysville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -