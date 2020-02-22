|
On February 18, 2020 Raymond Emery Dana passed away suddenly while surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the beloved son of Arthur William Dana Jr. and Eleanor Margaret Dana. Ray is survived by his loving wife Susan Moorhead Dana, his two sons Arthur William Dana IV (Artie), and Raymond Jack Dana. Ray was the dear brother of Arthur William Dana III (Bill), and brother-in-law to Maria, John, Jim, Janet, Bill, Mav, Linda, and Mike. Loving uncle to Lauren, Dylan, Remy, Sam, Jake, Ryan, Josh, Hannah and Zach. Dearest son-in-law to William Wallace Moorhead Jr. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday, March 28th at St. Joseph Parish in Cockeysville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 22, 2020