Raymond E. Grove, 86, of Baltimore, MD, died November 19, 2018 at Gilchrist Hospice. Ray was born October 24, 1932 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Raymond E. Grove, Sr. and Sara Smith Grove. He attended Calvert Hall High School, but left early to join the United States Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He proudly spent his career working for the Baltimore Sun Paper, retiring in 1995. He is survived by his wife Judith Grove, daughters Julie Wood (Greg) and Gayle Hale (Brian), step daughter Marcia Rose, and many grandchildren. He was proceeded in death by his son, Raymond E. Grove, Jr. and his sister Elizabeth "Betty" Goodman.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019