Raymond Elmer Eaton Sr.
Raymond Elmer Eaton Sr., 85, passed away, May 22, 2020. Born in Baltimore, son of the late Joseph Elmer Eaton and Rachel (Buchman) Eaton. Raymond resided in the neighborhoods of Remington and Medfield until moving to Shrewsbury PA in 2005. He was preceded by his wife of 47 years, Ellen Marie McClelland Eaton in 2007.He was a retired Teamster from Baltimore local 557 and worked in the freight/trucking industry for 40+ years until his retirement in 1997. Survived by children Linda Jean Lindley, Raymond Elmer Eaton Jr. and wife Elizabeth Carol Eaton (Hildebrand), Christopher Robert Eaton Sr. and wife Sharon Lee Eaton (Green), Annemarie Ryan Vallonga (Eaton) and husband Jeffrey Gimmell Vallonga, Sr., and Jaime Roberta Eaton; grandchildren Raymond Christopher Eaton, Tisha May Eaton, Michael Russell Eaton, Christopher Robert Eaton Jr, Ryan Michael Eaton, Ellie Marie Vallonga, and Jeffrey Gimmell Vallonga, Jr.; great grandchildren Sydney Marie Eaton, Wyatt Raymond Eaton, Colton Rodney Eaton; sister Grace Lamkin; many nieces and nephews who loved him. He was preceded by five siblings William Ault, Pearl Hannon, Charles Eaton, George Eaton and Ruth (Margaret) Miller. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2020.
