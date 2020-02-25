|
|
On February 23, 2020, Raymond Eugene Cross, 79, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Jeanette Cross, dear brother of Shirley Heron. Also survived by 7 sisters-in-law, their families and a host of friends.
Family & friends will honor and celebrate Gene's life the Evans Life Celebration Home-3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, 10:30 A.M. at Highview Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020