Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Highview Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Eugene Cross


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Eugene Cross Notice
On February 23, 2020, Raymond Eugene Cross, 79, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Jeanette Cross, dear brother of Shirley Heron. Also survived by 7 sisters-in-law, their families and a host of friends.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate Gene's life the Evans Life Celebration Home-3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, 10:30 A.M. at Highview Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions may be made to the . Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -