On December 15, 2019 Raymond G. Reider passed away after a two and a half year battle with pancreatic and lung cancer. Ray leaves a large family behind. He is the beloved husband of Sandra (nee Bivens) Reider; devoted father of Christel Reider, and Carin (nee Reider) Czajkowski and her husband Michael; loving grandfather of Cassie, T.J., Elizabeth, Olivia, June and Brooke; dear brother of Lois (nee Reider) Berg and her husband John, Russell Reider and his wife Gloria, the late Dick Reider and his wife Jean, the late John Reider and his wife Mickey, the late Donald Reider and his late wife Pat, Leonard and Opal Bivens ; cherished uncle of 13 nieces and nephews and their children and many cousins. Loco Ray will be missed!
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of St. Michael the Archangel on Thursday at 10:30am. The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 17, 2019