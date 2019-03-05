Home

Raymond Gehringer Jr. Notice
On March 4th, 2019, Raymond I. Gehringer, Jr., age 88, passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Barbara E. Gehringer (Nee Dougherty); devoted father to Deborah Dobrovolny (Larry), Sharon Powell (Ed), Joyce Pote (Dennis), and Janet Flippo (Terry); cherished grandfather of Dayna, Ashley, Amanda, Cory, Mary, Christine, Zachary, and D.J. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 4107 Wilkens Ave. Baltimore, MD 21229. Funeral service will be Thursday 10am also at HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME. Interment will immediately follow the service at Loudon Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and/or The P.O. Box 744806 Atlanta, GA 30374.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
