Raymond ("Ray") Glover, of Reisterstown, Maryland, passed away on March 4, 2020, at the age of 69 from complications related to an ongoing battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Diane Jensen Glover; his son Benjamin Glover; his son, Frank Glover, and daughter-in-law Hyerim; his daughter, Alexandra Rae Glover; his grandson, Clive Glover; and his step-sister Pamela McGill. Ray's only brother, Kenneth Glover, died in 2017.
Ray was born in 1950 to David and Edith (Marinelli) Glover and was raised in the Northwood neighborhood of Baltimore City, graduating from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute in 1968. He would go on to attend the Community College of Baltimore and the Associated Builders & Contractors Apprenticeship Program, which would help propel a 45 year career in the construction industry.
Ray started as a draftsman at Egli & Gompf in 1969 followed by positions at Maryland Properties and R.M. Henderson, but the majority of his career was spent at Southern Mechanical Inc., where he was hired in 1977 as Chief Estimator. Ray remained at Southern Mechanical for 38 years until his retirement in 2015, ultimately advancing to the position of Executive Vice President in 1990 (a title he would retain throughout the rest of his career).
Through his work at Southern Mechanical, Ray forged many lasting relationships in the Baltimore community and surrounding areas with strong ties to other contracting companies, schools, hospitals and businesses throughout the state of Maryland. Some of Ray's most noteworthy projects include: Burdick Hall at Towson University, The UMMS School of Pharmacy, The Medical Office Building at GBMC, The Acute Pavilion at Anne Arundel Medical Center, The Heart Institute at St. Joseph's Medical Center, Gilman Hall at the Johns Hopkins University, and buildings for the Board of Childcare.
By way of example, Ray instilled a strong work ethic in his children and supported them wholeheartedly in their pursuits. All three of his children, each of whom have earned master's degrees, have gone on to successful careers in investment banking, venture capital and clinical social work.
Friends and family are welcome to attend viewings at the Ruck-Towson Funeral Home (1050 York Road) on Saturday, March 7th (6-8pm) and Sunday, March 8th (2-4pm & 6-8pm). Additionally a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9th (10am start) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glyndon. Interment to be held at Gardens of Faith Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020