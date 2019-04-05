Home

Macnabb Funeral Home
Raymond Hardy Notice
Raymond Edwin Hardy, beloved husband and father, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 86. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Irene; three sons, David (Sarah), Andrew (Yumiko), and Scott (Celine); brother Ken (Susan); three grandchildren, Madeleine, William, and Anna; and five nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Saint Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 4711 Edmondson Avenue, 21229. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gilchrist Hospice or St. Bartholomew's Church. Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME P.A. of Catonsville. macnabbfuneral.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019
