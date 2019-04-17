Home

Raymond Eugene Hunter, "Ray", 80, of Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina (formerly of Laurel, MD) passed away on Tuesday, April 16. 2019. Ray is survived by six daughters, Kelly Fanto and husband, Stephen of Lewes, DE, Kimberly Clawson and husband, Eric of Clarksville, MD, Cynthia Shea and husband, John of Lewes, DE, Barbara Barclay and husband, Michael of Aydlett, NC, Susan Brinck and husband, Stephen of Lewes, DE and Stacy Thomas and husband, Karl of Lewes, DE; fourteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Ray is also survived by his sister, Kathy Critchfield. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Judy, a granddaughter, Taylor Allison Barclay; and a sister, Donna Sterner.Funeal arrangements and online condolences will be posted on the website of the Donaldson Funeral Home. (www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com)
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019
