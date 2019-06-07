Raymond J. "Joey" Gray, age 65, of Churchville, MD passed away on June 2, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in York, PA, he was the son of the late Neil and Gladys (Miller) Gray. He worked at Bulle Rock Golf Club as a groundskeeper for the last 8 years and had also worked at Maryland SHA, Harford Sod, Dixie Construction, Comer Construction, Price Trucking and many other places where he was associated with driving dump and cement trucks. He was a member of Reformation Bible Church in Whiteford, was a huge Civil War enthusiast, loved his blue Chevy and his white Plymouth Duster and was known as "Crazy Horse" on the CB Radio. He loved to hunt & fish. He loved his animals.Mr. Gray is survived by wife, Sharon Gray of Street, MD; brothers, Neil B. Gray, Jr. of Waterloo, AL and Steven R. Gray of Red Lion, PA; his 4-legged son, Thomas Joseph Gray; and nieces and nephews, David, Travis, Jason Gray, Joshua, Nathan & Danielle Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his feline companion, Mopar Gray.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019, 11:00 am at Harford Memorial Gardens, Aberdeen, MD. Memorial Contributions may be made to: Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD, 21047.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary