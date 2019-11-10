Home

Services
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
410-242-2211
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Ambrose Funeral Home
1328 Sulphur Spring Road
Arbutus, MD 21227
Interment
Following Services
Loudon Park Cemetery
3620 Wilkens Ave
Baltimore, MD
Resources
Raymond J. Miller sadly passed on November 7, 2019 at the age of 72. He is the beloved son of the late Thomas R. Miller & the late Magdalena E. Weber; loving brother of the late Veronica Miller & Michael Miller & his wife Carleen; Raymond is also survived by many other loving friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Sunday, November 10 from 1-4 PM where a funeral ceremony will take place on Monday, November 11 at 12 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery, 3620 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Raymond's name to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
