|
|
Raymond J. Miller sadly passed on November 7, 2019 at the age of 72. He is the beloved son of the late Thomas R. Miller & the late Magdalena E. Weber; loving brother of the late Veronica Miller & Michael Miller & his wife Carleen; Raymond is also survived by many other loving friends. Family & friends may gather at the family owned & operated Ambrose Funeral Home, Inc., 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd., Halethorpe, MD 21227 for a public visitation on Sunday, November 10 from 1-4 PM where a funeral ceremony will take place on Monday, November 11 at 12 PM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery, 3620 Wilkens Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Raymond's name to a .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019