On September 19, 2020 Raymond J. Van Horn, Sr., passed away in Randallstown, MD. He was the father of Raymond J. Van Horn, Jr. (wife Ardis); grandfather of Nolan Van Horn; brother of the late Carl Raymond Van Horn, Jr. and the late Maxine C. Wooleyhand. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.Memorial service will be held Saturday at 11am at the Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Rd (at Franklin Blvd). Interment private. Additional information at www.ElineFuneralHome.com