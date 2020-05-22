On May 20, 2020, Raymond James Haney passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Marianna T. Haney (nee Marotta); devoted father of Vincent P. Haney and Andrea M. Krulock; loving grandfather of Miranda, Andrew, and Shannen Haney, and Ashley and Nicholas Krulock; dear brother of Dolores Miner, Jerry Zingler, Gloria "Jean" Marr, and the late Josephine Otis, Gloria Pirigyi, and Gilbert "Buddy" Haney. Also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail RD, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Monday, May 25, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment services will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount St. Joseph High School class of 55 Scholarship Fund, 4403 Frederick Ave., Baltimore, MD 21229. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.